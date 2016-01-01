Board of Supervisors to discuss land use on Nov. 19

East County News Service East County News Service

Nov. 14, 2025 (San Diego County) -- The San Diego County Board of Supervisors is continuing a critical conversation about the future of housing and development in the unincorporated areas of the county, including Spring Valley, Lakeside and Casa de Oro.

The Board of Supervisors will discuss land use legislations at its meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 19. The meeting is in person at the County Administration Center and can be accessed as well online

County staff will be presenting information to set the stage for major decisions coming in the 2026-27 fiscal year that will affect where and how new homes and buildings are built.

Housing affordability and availability remain a major crisis across the San Diego region.

While the state of housing availability in San Diego County is reportedly tight but easing, the average cost for a home in San Diego County is approximately $889,000 to $920,000. The Zillow Home Value Index is around $919,000.

At the same time, new state laws are pushing the county and cities in the region to address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which influences where development should happen.

The county needs to figure out how to balance these state requirements with the unique needs and local policies of communities. S everal factors are making large housing projects in the unincorporated areas more difficult, including SB 743, which changed how transportation impacts are measured and has created uncertainty for developers; rising i nterest rates and supply chain challenges; and c ounty regulations and litigation risks slowing down large, complex projects.

The board is expected to discuss the San Diego County Development Feasibility Analysis as well.