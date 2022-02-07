BOAT FALLS OFF TRAILER, IMPALES AND KILLS MOTORIST IN JAMUL

By Miriam Raftery

February 7, 2022 (Jamul) -- The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has arrested a driver on suspicion of manslaughter after a crash Saturday evening, Feb. 5, that resulted in the death of another motorist.

Around 6:20 p.m., a Jamestown man, 28 was driving a 2000 Mazda B3000 southbound on Honey Springs Road approaching State Route 94. The Mazda was towing a trailer that was carrying a boat.

At the same time, a 49-year-old Bonita woman was driving a 2016 Fiat 500 eastbound on State Route 94 with a passenger, a 50-year-old man also from Bonita.

“As the Mazda turned west onto State Route 94, the boat and trailer became detached, ejecting the boat onto the roadway and directly into the Fiat's path of travel. As a result, the front of the boat impacted the left front of the Fiat,” says Officer Travis Garrow with the CHP.

he driver of the Fiat sustained major injuries and the passenger suffered minor injuries. Both injured parties were transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego for medical treatment. The driver of the Fiat later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at Sharp Memorial Hospital.

The CHP arrested the driver of the Mazda, Robert Keith Thomas, who was not injured. He has been booked at Los Colinas Detention Facility in Santee. (Due to COVID, men prisoners are being temporarily housed at the women’s facility).

He is charged with suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. Alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to be a factor in this crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the CHP at (619) 401-2000.