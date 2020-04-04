BOATING, WATER SPORTS, SURFING AND SWIMMING BANNED: CITATIONS NOW BEING ISSUED FOR VIOLATING ALL COUNTY HEALTH ORDERS INCLUDING GATHERINGS AND NON-ESSENTIAL OUTINGS

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

Photos: Creative Commons images via Bing

April 4, 2020 (San Diego) – The County has amended its health order to prohibit recreational boating, outdoor water sports, swimming and surfing in public waterways. All county and state beaches are closed.

The Sheriff has begun issuing citations punishable by misdemeanor fines up to $1,000 and up to six months in prison for violations of all county health orders, including the ban on gatherings of ten or more people in any public spaces, especially if people are not from the same household. Last night, 22 citations were issued in North County including unincorporated inland areas, several cities and coastal communities.

Non-essential businesses that remain open, as well as any essential businesses not practicing social distancing and having employees wear masks and posting appropriate public notices, will also be subject to fines.

People can call their local police department non-emergency line or visit 2-1-1 San Diego to report businesses not in compliance.

The extreme orders are intended to stop spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and ultimately shorten the time these orders remain in place. San Diego now has over 1,000 cases, including 16 deaths of local residents.

Some health officials have warned that ocean breezes may spread the virus farther than the six feet of social distancing recommended.