BODY FOUND AFTER FIRE BURNS RAMONA STRUCTURE

East County News Service

January 11, 2022 (Ramona) – The Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Unit is investigating a deadly fire in Ramona.

The fire was reported in an accessory dwelling unit shortly before 8:30 this morning in the 2200 block of Montecito Road.

“When deputies from the Ramona Sheriff's Substation arrived on the scene, they met with the reporting party who told them someone may be inside the burning structure. Within minutes, firefighters from the Ramona CAL FIRE Station arrived and began to put out the flames,” says Sergeant Greg Hampton.

During their initial investigation, firefighters discovered an elderly man’s body.

The Medical Examiner's Office will identify the body, as well as determine cause and manner of death once the family has been notified.

The dwelling unit was a total loss; no other structures were damaged.

Sheriff's Bomb/Arson Detectives responded to the scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire. The investigation is ongoing.

Firefighting units from Ramona Fire Department, San Diego County Fire and Cal Fire San Diego responded to the blaze.