BODY FOUND IN CAR LEADS TO PURSUIT, ARREST OF VICTIM’S SON

By Miriam Raftery

February 26, 2025 (El Cajon) – El Cajon Police responded to a call yesterday from a man who found his mother’s body in the trunk of her car, a black Hyundai Sonata. The caller said he had gone to check on his mother after she didn’t return home from visiting her other son, Richard Leyva, 24, who was staying at the motel.

Following an altercation between the two brothers, Leyva got into the Hyundai and drove off, striking his brother, who was not injured. Officers responded and attempted a stop, by Leyva fled, initiating a pursuit that ended when Leyva crashed into two other vehicle. He was taken into custody after officers deployed a Taser to subdue him, according to Lieutenant Nick Sprecco.

“Upon inspecting the vehicle, officers discovered a deceased woman in the trunk. The woman has been identified as 51-year-old Jamison Webster and her death is being investigated as a homicide,” Lt. Sprecco says.

Leyva has been booked into San Diego County Jail on charges of homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and evading law enforcement.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the woman's death.

The other drivers involved were uninjured.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call El Cajon Police at 619-579-3311 or anonymously at sdcrimestoppers.org.