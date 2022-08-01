BODY FOUND IN LAKESIDE POND

East County News Service

Photos by Shiloh Ireland Photography

August 1, 2022 (Lakeside) -- The body of a man was found this morning in a pond south ofWillow Road and east of State Route 67 in Lakeside.

The man was wearing shorts with no shirt. Authorities indicated there were no obvious signs of trauma. The vicitm may have gone swimming and drowned, though the County Medical Examiner is slated to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

"We think we know who he is; we are waiting on family to identify him," Sergeant Jay Wilson with the San Diego Sheriff's department told East County Magazine.

Sgt. Wilson added that the victim "most likely" was homeless.

A photographer from Shiloh Ireland photography covering the breaking news story for ECM says that a tent belonging to a homeless man has been camped near the site for some time.