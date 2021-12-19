BODY FOUND IN LAKESIDE TRAILER

By Miriam Raftery

December 19, 2021 (Lakeside) – Sheriff’s deputies responding to a report of a vehicle burglary in the 12100 block of State Route 67 in Lakeside yesterday afternoon made a grim discovery. While searching the area, deputies looked into a nearby travel trailer and found a body with signs of rigor mortis, says Lieutenant David Gilmore.

The Sheriff’s homicide unit is investigating. Cause and manner of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200.  You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.  


