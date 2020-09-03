BODY FOUND NEAR LAKE MORENA CAMPGROUND MAY BE MISSING HIKER, 79

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this
Story and photo by Miriam Raftery
 
September 3, 2020 (Lake Morena) – On September 1st, the San Diego Sheriff’s search and rescue team was activated to help locate a missing 79-year-old Asian man whose family had not heard from in the prior four days.  He had been staying at the campgrounds and was an avid hiker.
 
Yesterday, searchers found a dead body of a man approximately six miles from the campground, says Lieutenant Damon Blankenberger.

The County Medical Examiner will identify the deceased, as well as the manner of death.

Error message

Local news in the public interest is more important now than ever, during the COVID-19 crisis. Our reporters, as essential workers, are dedicated to keeping you informed, even though we’ve had to cancel fundraising events. Please give the gift of community journalism by donating at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon