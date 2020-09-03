BODY FOUND NEAR LAKE MORENA CAMPGROUND MAY BE MISSING HIKER, 79

Story and photo by Miriam Raftery Story and photo by Miriam Raftery

September 3, 2020 (Lake Morena) – On September 1st, the San Diego Sheriff’s search and rescue team was activated to help locate a missing 79-year-old Asian man whose family had not heard from in the prior four days. He had been staying at the campgrounds and was an avid hiker.

Yesterday, searchers found a dead body of a man approximately six miles from the campground, says Lieutenant Damon Blankenberger.