BODY FOUND IN SANTEE

By Miriam Raftery

February 4, 2021 (Santee) – Hikers found human remains yesterday on a trail in the Fanita Ranch area. The identity of the deceased is unknown, says Lt. Thomas Seiver with the Sheriff’s homicide unit.

Sheriff’s deputies responded shortly after 4 p.m. yesterday near Summit Ave. and Summit Crest Drive.

According to Fox5, the hikers said they were looking for snakes off the trail when they spotted a skull and numerous bones.

The Sheriff's Homicide Unit is investigating and coordinate with the Medical Examiner's Office, which is working to identify the remains and determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.