BODY OF LA MESA WOMAN, 22, FOUND IN BONITA

By Miriam Raftery

October 26, 2021 (La Mesa) – A body found on a dark, dead-end road in Bonita has been identified as Kimberly Gutierrez, 22, of La Mesa. An autopsy found that she died of gunshot wounds.

According to Lieutenant Thomas Seiver, evidence at the scene indicated she was killed at the site, not dumped there. Her death was ruled a homicide.

A Sheriff’s deputy found Gutierrez’s body around 3.a.m. during a routine patrol on Quarry Road off Sweetwater Road. The cul-de-sac is below a ramp connecting State Route 54 to State Route 125. A large pile of concrete rubble was also found at the site, though it’s unclear if there is any relationship to the crime.

The victim’s brother, Kevin Gutierrez, has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses. “My sister did not deserve this and my family can’t pay for anything,” he wrote.

Anyone with information about Gutierrez’s death is asked to call the Sheriff’s homicide unit, at (858) 285-6330 during business hours, or (858) 565-5200 after hours. You can also report tips anonymously to San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.