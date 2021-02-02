BODY OF MAN MISSING FROM ESCONDIDO CAMPGROUND FOUND IN LAKE

East County News Service East County News Service

February 2, 2021 (Escondido) – Sheriff’s reserve deputy divers found the body of a missing man today in the muddy waters of a lake in the All Seasons RV Park. Steve Mesa Turrey of Temecula was last seen January 26th walking away from the park in Escondido.

Turrey had medical and mental health issues requiring prescription medication and was deemed at risk.

Sheriff's Search and Rescue Volunteers along with K-9 dog handlers, as well as helicopters and drone units from above were mobilized to look for Turrey. Divers also searched a lake in the RV park, but heavy rains kept moving the muddy water resulting in poor visibility.

While the search efforts were scaled back, the Sheriff's Department continued looking for Turrey at the campsite. On February 2nd, Search and Rescue K-9 Handlers were alerted to the northwest area of the lake. Divers went in and found a body in the muddy waters.