East County News Service

December 19, 2019 (Alpine) -- The Alpine Fire Protection District Board of Directors today announced selection of Brian Boggeln as the District’s next Fire Chief. He will be filling the position vacated by Fire Chief Bill Paskle, who will be retiring on December 30. Chief Boggeln’s first official day as Fire Chief will be December 31.

Board President Jim Easterling stated, “It is with great pleasure that the Board announces that Brian Boggeln will assume the role of Fire Chief. The choice was easy due to Mr. Boggeln’s education and background with over 22 years in the fire service. The Board looks forward to working with him on all the District’s future endeavors.”

Outgoing Fire Chief Bill Paskle added, “I support the Board’s decision 100%. Chief Boggeln has the integrity, knowledge and drive to lead the Fire District into the future.”

Employed by the District in 1997 as a Firefighter/Cadet, he has held the rank of Fire Captain for 13 years and served as Division Chief for the past year. Chief Boggeln was one of the first Paramedics to be hired by the organization when the District started the advanced life support first responder program.

Chief Boggeln and his wife, Dottie, have called Alpine home for the last twenty years. They have raised their two boys, Zach & Owen, here in the community; both of which are currently attending Granite Hills High School. With an Associate Degree in Fire Science from Miramar College, Chief Boggeln is completing a Bachelor Degree in Fire and Emergency Services Administration. He is a California State Fire Marshal Certified Chief Officer and continues to maintain his license as a Paramedic.

Chief Boggeln currently is the chair for the Heartland Training Officers and the Central Zone Operation Chiefs on behalf of the District.

“I am thankful to the Alpine Fire Protection District Board of Directors, Chief Paskle, the Alpine Firefighters Association and staff for their support,” said Boggeln. “I am fortunate and grateful to have the opportunity to serve as the next Fire Chief of the District in continuing our mission of serving the community of Alpine.”