BOIL WATER ORDER IN EFFECT FOR BUTTERFIELD RANCH

Source: San Diego County Emergency Updates

September 25, 2021 (Julian) - The County of San Diego, Department of Environmental Health and Quality has issued a Boil Water Order for the Butterfield Ranch water system located at 14925 Great Southern Overland, Julian, CA 92036, effective immediately. All affected customers are advised to not drink the water without boiling it first.

Boil all water for one minute to a rolling boil.

Let water cool before drinking.

Use boiled or bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice.

Boiling water kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

The Boil Water Order was issued to ensure all water used is free from bacterial contamination and will remain in effect until laboratory results confirm the absence of bacteria in the water supply.

For more information on the Boil Water Order, please contact Kyle Newman, Butterfield Ranch Community Supervisor, (760) 267-3657.