BOIL WATER ORDER ISSUED FOR RAMONA OAKS RV PARK

Source: County News Service

October 4, 2021 (Ramona) -- The County of San Diego, Department of Environmental Health and Quality has issued a Boil Water Order for the Ramona Oaks RV Park water system located at 24340 Hwy 78, Ramona, effective immediately. All affected customers are advised to not drink the water without boiling it first:

Boil all water for one minute to a rolling boil.

Let water cool before drinking.

Use boiled or bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice.

Boiling water kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

The Boil Water Order was issued to ensure all water used is free from bacterial contamination and will remain in effect until laboratory results confirm the absence of bacteria in the water supply.