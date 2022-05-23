BOIL WATER ORDER ISSUED FOR WARNER UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WATER SYSTEM

Test results show drinking water supply is present for E. coli and Total Coliform Bacteria

Source: County News Service

Photo: Drinking fountain; CC by NC-ND

May 23, 2022 (Warner Springs) -- The County of San Diego, Department of Environmental Health and Quality (DEHQ) has issued a Boil Water Order for Warner Unified School District water system at 30951 Highway 79, Warner Springs. Only the main campus is impacted by the boil water order, not the resource center and ball fields located across the highway from the campus. The water system serves a daily population of 150 people, consisting of students and staff of Warner Unified School District (kindergarten through 12th grade).

The drinking water system has tested present for E. Coli bacteria. The presence of E. Coli bacteria indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal waste. Health effects can include diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. E. Coli may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, some elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems.

The Boil Water Order was issued to ensure all water used is free from bacterial contamination. The Boil Water Order will remain in effect until laboratory results confirm the absence of bacteria in the water supply.

For more information on the Boil Water Order, please contact Andrea Sisson, Business Manager, Warner Unified School District, 760.782.3517.