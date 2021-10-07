Source: County of San Diego

October 7, 2021 (Pine Valley) -- The County of San Diego, Department of Environmental Health and Quality (DEHQ) has issued a Boil Water Order for the Mountain Empire High School water system effective immediately.

The drinking water system at the high school in Pine Valley has tested present for E.Coli bacteria. The presence of E.Coli bacteria indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal waste. Health effects can include diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms. E.Coli may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, some elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems.

Bottled water must be provided for drinking and food preparation, or water must be boiled at least three minutes at a rolling boil to kill bacteria and other organisms.

The Boil Water Order was issued to ensure all water used is free from bacterial contamination. The order will remain in effect until laboratory results confirm the absence of bacteria in the water supply.