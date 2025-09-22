Bonitafest melodrama “Here Comes the Sun” recalls ill-fated attempt to silence Southwestern’s student newspaper

Source: Bonitafest

Photo: campus police officer threatens to arrest the newspaper faculty advisor for refusing to turn over students in the 48th annual Bonitafest Melodrama "Here Comes The Sun," based on the true story of the 2010 South Bay Corruption Scandal story broken by Southwestern College journalism students. Pictured (l-r) Randy Phillips, Ella Aldridge, Dalia Candelario, Alec Zelaya, Kloie Blunt-Coleman, Sofia Petroulias and Yanelli Robles. "Here Comes The Sun" runs Sept. 24-27, 7:30 p.m. at the Southwestern College Performing Arts Center. Tickets (619) 850-7126.

September 22, 2025 (Chula Vista) - For a few weeks in September 2010 the Southwestern College Sun student newspaper was the most famous publication in the U.S., if not the world. A corrupt college president ordered the paper shut down but did not count on a team of scrappy students and their stubborn professor punching back.

The 48th annual Bonitafest Melodrama “Here Comes The Sun” is based on the true story of a former SWC president who attempted to coerce faculty and students to cease publication of the 24-time collegiate Pulitzer Prize newspaper to cover up what became San Diego County’s biggest ever case of public corruption. News of the threat garnered national news media support for The Sun and a financial contribution from science-fiction writing legend J. Michael Straczynski that paid for the issue.

“This is a project that hits close to home and is very personal,” said Melodrama Artistic Director Dr. Max Branscomb, the 31-year advisor of Southwestern’s Hall of Fame newspaper and magazine. “It was a rough period but we persevered. It is, in hindsight, a very compelling story. The part where JMS came to our rescue is remarkable and all true.”

“Here Comes The Sun” is a musical that focuses on the students who entered college as teenaged journalism students and exited as battle hardened First Amendment warriors who earned the respect of the nation’s professional news media and the gratitude of the community for keeping $1 billion of local construction bond money out of the hands of criminals. After The Sun broke a series of stories about bribery, extortion and theft of public funds, San Diego County District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis ordered raids on the homes and offices of nearly two dozen SWC and Sweetwater High School District leaders who were later charged with 262 felonies.

Branscomb said he decided to write the show after a conversation with actress Ella Aldridge, the multitalented 17-year-old who has had featured roles in the Melodrama since she was nine.

“Ella convinced me that it was too good a story to sit on for the rest of my life,” Branscomb said. “She was right. The script came flying out of my fingers and some cool songs suggested themselves during the process. I am thrilled Ella is playing the professor role.”

Alexis Luna plays the corrupt president. Kaede Muller, Donovan Hash and Timothy Paul Evans play the villains Cadwell von Fowl and Lickpenny. Featured actors include Tanya Carr, Rose Ingram and Randy Phillips. Featured students are played by Sofia Petroulias, Dalia Candelario, Mackenzie Koeppen, Roberto Saucedo III, Yanelli Robles, Kloie Blunt-Coleman, Arleth Alcaraz, Alec Zelaya, Naanelii Ulloa and Trevor Braaten.

Aldridge and Branscomb wrote music along with contributions by Musical Director Ken Santillan and singer-actor Mackenzie Koeppen. Petroulias is the vocal arranger and choreographer. Kerie Muller is the producer and stage manager. T Burnette is the assistant stage manager. Syara Platero is the backstage manager.

“Here Comes The Sun” runs September 24-27 at the Southwestern College Performing Arts Center. Curtain time is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the door or by calling (619) 850-7126.

Characters are based on actual students and college employees of the period, said Branscomb.

“That group of students had to grow up fast and they endured a lot of abuse,” he said. “But they blossomed as journalists and leaders in ways I can still hardly believe. Some of San Diego County’s best known and most important professional journalists came from that cohort of The Sun.”

The nearly three-year battle with the corrupt president was “stressful beyond belief,” Branscomb said, but a battle worth undertaking.

“We were fighting to defend free speech rights for students and employees at the college as well as our own rights to publish news of our campus,” he said. “We felt like we had to represent all college journalists and not let a bad precedent be set at Southwestern College. It was an enormous amount of pressure, but light and goodness prevailed.”