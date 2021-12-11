BOOK DISCUSSION AND SIGNING DEC. 12 WITH AUTHOR REINA MENASCHE, HOST OF EAST COUNTY MAGAZINE’S BOOKSHELF RADIO PROGRAM, ON HER NEW NOVEL, THE SPIRIT OF SHY MOON LAKE

East County News Service

December 11, 2021 (San Diego) – Mysterious Galaxy Bookstore will host an in-store book discussion and signing on December 12 from 12 noon to 1 p.m. with award-winning author Reina Menasche, host of the “Bookshelf” program on East County Magazine’s radio show. Her newest book, The Spirit of Shy Moon Lake, has received a rave review from San Diego Writers and Editors Guild:

“This novel casts a spell. It’s mystery grabs a reader by the spirit and does not leg to. An ordinary family: a teacher, a poet and a curious son, expect summer vacation, but then enter a deep mental, emotional and spiritual struggle. Be ready for a novel that effectively disrupts the peace with its power to contemplate historical accounts that unsettle us…”

--Excerpt from book review by Rebecca jane: https;//sdweg.org/blog/11875968).

Mysterious Galaxy Bookstore is located at 3555 Rosecrans St., Suite 107, San Diego CA 92110.

Masks are required at this event.

For more information, visit https://www.mystgalaxy.com/menasche121221