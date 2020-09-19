BOOK IT! COUNTY LIBRARIES REOPEN FOR LIMITED IN-PERSON SERVICE

East County News Service

September 19, 2020 (San Diego) – After months of closure due to COVID-19, San Diego County has reopened in-person service at all 33 branches, on a limited basis. In addition, walk-up door-side services are also available.

Below are full details.

In-person services

All branches will offer limited in-person services on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.-4 p.m. The sanitation break from 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. allows for the cleaning of public spaces within the buildings.

Branches will offer many services in the library building, but with certain limitations. Customer access will be metered at the door to ensure we do not exceed safe occupancy levels for the building. Furniture and equipment will be spread out and sometimes removed to ensure physical distancing.

How It Works

The library will be open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and will be closed from 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. on the days it is open for in-person service for cleaning.

Customers will wait in line outside the building in the designated spots. When there is space in the building, library staff will let customers in.

Services at these locations include:

Computer use Printing and copying Holds pickup Access to books, movies, and CDs for checkout Wi-Fi access Materials returns

All customers will be asked to leave the building 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. during the cleaning time.

Please note that properly worn facial coverings and physical distancing are required for all staff and customers at all times.

Walk-up Door-side Services

Walk-up Door-side services are available on Mondays and Fridays to pick up requested materials with no appointment required! Check out books, movies, and CDs requested through our online system or by calling a branch. When items are ready for pick up, customers will receive an automatic notice via email, phone, or print. This service is not available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

How It Works

Step 1: Request a book, movie, or CD at sdcl.org or by calling your local branch.

Step 2: You will receive a notice by email, phone call, or print mail saying that your items are ready for pickup.

Step 3: Visit the library on Monday or Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and go to the door-side pickup area. Please bring your library card or government ID and note that properly worn facial coverings and physical distancing are required for all staff and customers.

Step 4: Wait in the designated area for a staff member to assist you.

Step 5: Enjoy your materials! All due dates have been extended for SDCL materials to December 31, 2020.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I need to wear a facial covering when I visit the library?



Yes, according to the California Department of Public Health, properly worn facial coverings and physical distancing are required for all staff and customers at all times. This includes while in the building and while waiting in line outside.

Can I bring items to return?



Yes. If you would like to return your materials, you may do so during open hours. If you would like to wait to return your materials, all due dates for SDCL materials have been extended to December 31, 2020.

When are materials due back?



All San Diego County Library materials will be due on December 31, 2020.



Link+ and Circuit items checked out before Aug 17 are due on July 31. New checkouts will be due on December 31.

How are you ensuring that returned materials are safe for the next person to check out?



For the safety of library staff and customers and at the recommendation of the Institute for Library and Museum Services and the California State Library, all materials will be quarantined for at least 4 business days.

I already returned my items. Why are they still on my account?



For the safety of library staff and customers and at the recommendation of the Institute for Library and Museum Services and the California State Library, all materials will be quarantined for 4 business days. It may take several days to remove the items from your library account. Rest assured you will not be charged for those days when the materials are quarantined.

I have fines on my account. Can I pay them so I can check out my requests?



You can pick up your requested materials and we will work with you on the fines later.

Can I go inside the library?



Yes, during the days established for Limited In-person services which are Tuesday through Thursday.



Monday and Friday are only for Walk-up Door-side service. See above for details.

Can I use the computers?



Yes, on days for Limited In-person services, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, computers, and Wi-Fi are available. On Walk-up Door-side service days, Monday and Friday, there is no access to the building therefore no computer access. Our Wi-Fi is available 24/7 and can usually be accessed outside the branch if you bring your own device. Please wear a facial covering and keep 6 feet of distance from other customers.

Can I call my local branch?



Yes, phone calls will be answered during business hours. Visit the Hours & Locations page for branch contact information.

When will the library begin offering in-person programs again?



In accordance with the Public Health Order, the library will not be holding in-person programs or gatherings until after large groups are permitted. Check out www.sdcl.org for online services and programming including SDCL's Virtual Summer Learning program.

Will customers need to have their temperatures checked before entering the library?



Temperatures will not be taken at most SDCL libraries. However, temperature checks are required at the following facilities because they are designated as Cool Zones by the County of San Diego:







Borrego Springs Library



Potrero Library



Valley Center Library





