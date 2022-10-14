BOOK REVIEW: HISTORIC TALES OF LA JOLLA

By Patricia Daly-Lipe

Reviewed by Pennell Paugh

October 14, 2022 (La Jolla) -- Location, location, location. This is the mantra for real estate. But it is precisely “location” that helped define La Jolla. Historic Tales of La Jolla tells the story of the place: its name, even its initial creation by natural forces, followed by the people who found and fell in love with it. This is history from a personal perspective. What did La Jolla do for the people who came, and what did these people do for La Jolla and, in many cases, for the rest of the world?

This excellent introduction by local author Patricia Daly-Lipe explains her approach to her book. Her stories tell of the people and places that have molded the village of La Jolla into a natural and cultural wonder.

She begins with how the area was first settled in 1869. From the beginning, its landscape attracted artists, architects, writers and scientists that contributed to its reputation as a prized location. There were also infamous elements, such as pirates and smugglers.

The founding of an elementary school made its mark on La Jolla’s youth, as did architect, Irving John Gill, on its architecture. The book’s many stories include Ellen Browning Scripps, the godmother of La Jolla who founded institutions, including the famous Scripps Institute of Oceanography, and Theodor Geisel (aka, Dr. Seuss), who derived inspiration for his art from La Jolla's landscapes and people. Torrey Pines Gliderport, a historic resource for motorless flight since 1930, is shown as an exciting place through descriptions of the port’s many pilots and their feats.

The book provides warm, highly readable stories of La Jolla’s major sites and personalities. It is a must-read for local history buffs.

Dr. Patricia Daly-Lipe, is an author, artist and speaker. Patricia has written ten books. Her first La Jolla book was the Winner of the San Diego Books Awards in 2002. A Cruel Calm, the USABookNews.com Finalist Award, 2013 she won First Prize for historical fiction. Named Author of the Year 2016-2017’ by the International Association of Top Professionals and Lifetime of Achievement and Success in 2017. She was raised in La Jolla and Washington, D.C. She still owns a house in La Jolla and remains a member of the San Diego Writers and Editors Guild.