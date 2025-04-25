BORDER PATROL AGENTS IN JAMUL FIND 51 POUNDS OF METH IN TIRE

East County News Service East County News Service

Photo: Methamphetamine stash hidden in tire

April 25, 2025 (Jamul) -- U.S. Border Patrol agents from the San Diego Sector stopped a narcotics smuggling attempt in its tracks, intercepting a large quantity of methamphetamine concealed in a vehicle’s spare tire.

According to the Border Patrol, on April 18 around 10:30 p.m., a K-9 dog alerted agents to the presence of concealed drugs or people in a red Toyota pickup truck at the State Route 94 checkpoint in Jamul. The driver was directed to secondary inspection.

Agents’ initial visual search of the vehicle yielded negative results. Agents then conducted a mobile x-ray scan of the vehicle, which revealed anomalies in the spare tire area, underneath the vehicle.

After removing the spare tire, agents used a handheld x-ray scanner to confirm anomalies within the spare tire itself. Agents inspected the tire and removed a total of 48 packages of what later tested positive for methamphetamine.

The haul contained 51 pounds of methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $175,000.

The U.S. Border Patrol K-9 that first alerted agents to the possible presence of narcotics sits beside 51 pounds of seized methamphetamine (photo at right).

“Our Border Patrol agents use every tool at their disposal to keep these dangerous narcotics from reaching our streets,” said Acting Chief Patrol Agent of the San Diego Sector Jeffrey D. Stalnaker. “This sector is one of the nation’s busiest corridors for drug traffickers, and every action we take is focused on protecting America.”

The driver was placed under arrest and charged with possession of a controlled substance for sale.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is handling the case.