Border Patrol agents rescue cyclist after harrowing fall off cliff

East County News Service

September 28, 2025 (Otay Lakes) -- San Diego sector Border Patrol agents rescued an injured cyclist, Keith Leyva, after he fell over 40 feet from a cliff into a remote canyon.

On Sept. 20, Border Patrol agents working in the vicinity of Otay Lakes County Park heard cries for help originating from a canyon adjacent to the Savage Dam. Agents hiked into the canyon and encountered an adult male suffering from multiple serious injuries.

Additional agents, including a Border Patrol Emergency Medical Technician, arrived on scene to render assistance and stabilize the injured subject.

The cyclist told agents he lost his footing while walking his bike along a steep trail on the canyon wall, falling into the bottom of the canyon. Unable to move for hours, he called for help until he was finally found by the Border Patrol agents.

“There is no doubt in my mind that these agents saved this man’s life,” said San Diego Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Jeffrey D. Stalnaker. “I am truly thankful the agents were in the right place at the right time to make a difference.”

The cyclist was airlifted by a San Diego Fire-Rescue helicopter and transported to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

Agents returned to the scene the next day to recover the bike and other personal belongings, ultimately delivering the items to the cyclist’s wife.

In an interview with ECM news partner 10 News, the victim described falling head-first over the cliff and being trapped upside down for hours, including after dark, until he was found and rescued.

Leyva remains in the ICU suffering from a collapsed lung, chest contusions, dislocated and fractured wrists, lacerations across his body, and more.

His wife calls the trail “a really unsafe area” and voiced concern that it’s still open. She also contributed to saving his life by calling 911 when he failed to return home.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with Leyva’s medical bills.