Border Patrol finds 52 pounds of meth in spare tire in Boulevard

Source: Border Patrol

October 1, 2025 (Boulevard) – Border Patrol agents thwarted a drug smuggling attempt Sunday afternoon, seizing over 52 pounds of methamphetamine concealed within the spare tire of a side-by-side utility terrain vehicle in San Diego’s East County.

At 12:40 p.m., agents observed an individual climbing over the border wall near Boulevard, California, and subsequently entering a utility task vehicle (UTV). The vehicle proceeded north on Jewel Valley Road, where agents conducted a vehicle stop. The driver was identified as a U.S. citizen, and the passenger as a Mexican national with a valid visa.

As agents interviewed the occupants, a K-9 team conducted an exterior sniff of the vehicle. The K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. A subsequent search of the UTV's spare tire revealed 51 cellophane-wrapped bundles. The bundles, suspects, and UTV were transported to a nearby Border Patrol station, where testing confirmed the contents were 52.36 pounds of methamphetamine.

The Drug Enforcement Administration took custody of the two individuals, the narcotics, and the UTV.

“This narcotics seizure is a testament to the dedication of our agents,” said Boulevard Station Patrol Agent in Charge Benjamin Hollinder. “It sends a clear message: illegal activity will not go unchecked. If you smuggle, you will be arrested. Our agents will continue working tirelessly to protect our country and communities.”

