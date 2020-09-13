BORREGO ART INSTITUTE CALLS FOR “FLORA AND FAUNA” ART FOR FALL SHOW

By Miriam Raftery

Photo by Kathleen Raftery

September 13, 2020 (Borrego Springs)- - The Borrego Art Institute has issued a call for art with the theme “The Art of Flora and Fauna” celebrating plants and animals through art. Works selected will be shown at an art show Oct. 3-25.

An opening reception will be from 10-4 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, with an outside wine/water bar on the patio and a maximum of 25 people in the gallery at one time, due to COVID-19. Masks must be worn.

Works are accepted in the gallery Sept. 26-27 from 10:30 to 3 p.m.

For info and entry forms, contact gallery@borregoartinstitute.org.

All mediums are acceptable, with a limit of three pieces of art per artist. Work must be professionally finished; wall art must be ready for hanging using the institute’s hook and cable system. Pedestals are available for standing art. There is an entry fee of $10 per work for nonmembers; free for members.

For more information on submissions or to join the Borrego Art Institute, visit www.BorregoArtInstitute.org.

October 3 - 25, 2020

Fridays - 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Saturdays - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Sundays - 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

----------------------------------------------------

