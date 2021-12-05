BORREGO ART INSTITUTE SEEKS WORKS BY LATINO ARTISTS FOR JANUARY SHOW

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

East County News Service

December 5, 2021 (Borrego Springs) – The Borrego Art Instituted has issued a call for artworks by artists of Latino heritage or art strongly influenced by Latino culture.

Works chosen will be displayed in a contemporary Latin American art show January 8 through January 30. An opening reception on Saturday, January 8 from 3 to 5 p.m. will be held at the Borrego Art Institute’s front patio with Mariachi music.

Works will be accepted on January 2 and 3.  Contact Kay at gallery@borregoartinstitute.org for information on entering this popular show.

For more information, visit www.borregoartinstitute.org.

 


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon