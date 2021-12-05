BORREGO ART INSTITUTE SEEKS WORKS BY LATINO ARTISTS FOR JANUARY SHOW

East County News Service

December 5, 2021 (Borrego Springs) – The Borrego Art Instituted has issued a call for artworks by artists of Latino heritage or art strongly influenced by Latino culture.

Works chosen will be displayed in a contemporary Latin American art show January 8 through January 30. An opening reception on Saturday, January 8 from 3 to 5 p.m. will be held at the Borrego Art Institute’s front patio with Mariachi music.

Works will be accepted on January 2 and 3. Contact Kay at gallery@borregoartinstitute.org for information on entering this popular show.

For more information, visit www.borregoartinstitute.org.