BORREGO ART INSTITUTE SHOW FEATURES CONTEMPORARY LATIN AMERICAN ART JANUARY 7-29

East County News Service

January 1, 2023 (Borrego Springs) – The Borrego Arts Institute gallery will host a show of contemporary Latin American art featuring selected works by artists of Latino heritage or art that has been strongly influenced by the Latino Culture January 7-29.

The exhibit includes a special showing by Barbara Rivera titled Viva La Vida and an opening reception January 7 from 3-5 p.m. featuring music by Mariachi Mixteco.

For hours and information, visit https://www.borregoartinstitute.org/.

 


