October 3, 2025 (Borrego Springs, CA) -- Borrego Springs hosts its annual Borrego Days Desert Festival on October 18 and 19. Saturday features a morning flyover and parade, as well as the "Shine and Show" vehicle show.

There's also a beer garden, kids' zone, food stations, and booths featuring everything from art to information.  Plus you can enjoy live music and other activities all weekend long.

For a full schedule of events and details, visit https://borregodays.com/

 


