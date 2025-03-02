BORREGO HOME AND GARDEN TOUR MARCH 15

East County News Service

March 2, 2025 (Borrego Springs) – The Anza Borrego Desert Natural History Association invites you to the 2025 Borrego Home and Garden Tour on Saturday, March 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Explore four special homes in the heart of the desert, at your own pace. Each home showcases unique architecture, landscaping and design elements. 

Tickets are available online at www.abdnha.org/gardentour or visit the ABDNHA Desert Nature Center (652 Palm Canyon Drive, (760) 767-3098).

 


