BORREGO PALM CANYON: A WONDERFUL HIKE FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY

Source: Anza-Borrego Foundation

January 30, 2021 (Anza-Borrego) -- With recent rains and even snow in the upper watershed, and thus more creek water flowing down Borrego Palm Canyon, this is the perfect time to head out on the iconic 3-mile roundtrip hike up the Canyon to the first grove. Although you can not enter the palm grove itself, the modified loop trail brings you to a stunning overlook where you can admire how Mother Nature has bounced back and how the native fan palms are recovering.

This is a delightful time to head up the trail to take in the magic, an excursion also suited for our youngest desert explorers.

Remember to practice social distancing and to wear a mask. If you head out first thing in the morning, or even mid-week, you may be lucky and have the trail all to yourself and even spot some desert bighorn sheep.