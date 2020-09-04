BORREGO RESIDENT KILLED IN ROLLOVER CRASH

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

September 4, 2020 (Borrego Springs) – A 52-year-old man from Borrego Springs died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash yesterday.

The victim was driving a 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck southbound on Borrego Springs Road north of State Route 78 around 4:11 p.m. when the vehicle crossed the center line and drifted across northbound lanes, then off the east edge of the road. The pickup then struck a sign post and overturned.

“It is believed the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. Unfortunately, the driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene,” says Officer Travis Garrow with the California Highway Patrol.

The medical examiner will identify the deceased once family notification has been made.

“At this time, it is suspected that drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in this crash," Officer Garrow said.