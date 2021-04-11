BORREGO SPRINGS FILM FESTIVAL TO HOLD DRIVE-INS APRIL 15-19

East County News Service

April 11, 2021 (Borrego Springs) - The 8th annual Borrego Springs Film Festival April 15-19 will be a free outdoor drive-in event.

The special event will take place at the shopping mall in the center of Borrego Springs. Guests will see a collection of films from all around the world.

Parking spaces will be available on a first come-first served basis. Once parked, vehicles can stay to watch all evening movies. Get the 2021 lineup here.

Get more details, or donate to help support the festival which has no ticket revenues this year amid the pandemic: http://www.borregospringsfilmfestival.org

Our Filmmakers

The BSFF loves our filmmakers. Learn about the work they do in their own words. We ask them questions. They’ve got answers!

Our Films

The BSFF showcases cinema from all over the world. Narrative Feature, Narrative Shorts, Animation, Docs, and Hispanic films. Get the 2021 lineup here.

Learn about the type of films we program. The BSFF features numerous genres. From gritty dramas to sweet animations. Review and see for yourself!

MOVIES

“ I have been in Cannes and to dozens and dozens of festivals with my films. This is by far the most organized festival. As a filmmaker that is gold.”

— Antonio Chavez Trejo, Director, “Resilience”

BSFF Filmmakers

The passion and dedication of the filmmakers presented at the BSFF is highlighted here. Learn about the folks that make the art of visual storytelling their lives.

