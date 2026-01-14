Borrego Springs Golf Classic set for Feb. 20, supports Boys & Girls Clubs

East County News Service East County News Service

Jan. 22, 2026 (Borrego Springs) – Community members and golf enthusiasts are hitting the links at the de Anza Country Club next month for the 27th annual Borrego Springs Golf Classic

Chaired by Martha Deichler and Kathryn White, the event is a vital fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego, with every dollar raised going directly toward supporting the Borrego Springs Branch.

The event starts at 8:30 a.m. for signups and breakfast with a 9:30 a.m. shotgun start on Friday, Feb. 20. The deAnza Country Club is at 509 Catarina Drive in Borrego Springs.

The event will be a scramble-style format and on-course games. There is also a "Paint & Sip" creative experience being held at the country club at noon, as an alternative for those looking to enjoy the desert scenery through art.

The schedule shows a 2 p.m. lunch and auction period and an awards ceremony and special program highlighting the club's impact at 3 p.m.

Presented by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego, the event celebrates an organization with more than 80 years of history in the region.

BGCGSD began its journey in 1941 in Logan Heights and still lives up to its mission of inspiring and enabling youth to achieve academic success, build good character and lead healthy, active lifestyles.

Headquartered in Clairemont, the organization operates 19 sites across 2,000 square miles of San Diego County, from Borrego Springs to National City.

The Boys & Girls Clubs' relationship with the Borrego Springs community is deeply rooted. The local branch serves as a safe haven for youths, providing after-school programming, snacks and mentorship in an area where resources can often be limited.