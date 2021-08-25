BOYS AND GIRLS INVITED TO CUB SCOUT PACK 355 “JOIN NIGHT” SEPT. 7 IN SPRING VALLEY

By Miriam Raftery

August 25, 2021 (Spring Valley) – Boys and girls in grades K-5 and their families are invited to attend Cub Scouts Pack 355 “Join Night” on September 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Santa Sophia Academy, 9806 Juan Street, Spring Valley.

“Now that our youth organization is meeting in person again, we would like to offer our program to the local community,” says Chuck Dowe, Committee Chair of https://Pack355.com. “We serve youth in Spring Valley / La Mesa from kindergarten through fifth grade. We are a family Cub Scout Pack, so we accept both boys and girls. Our activities range from STEM to first aid to camping and so much more. “

The website states, “Come join us for adventure, character building, gaining leadership skills, outdoor activities & community service.”

Find more information at https://BeaScout.org.