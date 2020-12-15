BRAD MONROE PRESIDENT, ELENA ADAMS VP, OF GROSSMONT-CUYAMACA COLLEGE DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD 2021

East County News Service East County News Service

December 17, 2020 (El Cajon) – Brad Monroe has been unanimously selected by his fellow board members as president of the Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District Governing Board for 2021.

Monroe, who founded Cuyamaca College’s highly regarded Ornamental Horticulture program and retired in 2012 as its chair after 32 years, was elected to the board in 2018. Board members also voted to have Elena Adams as vice president, and Debbie Justeson as clerk of the board.

Also at the virtually held Dec. 15 meeting, oaths of office were taken by newly elected trustee Julie Schorr and trustee Adams, re-elected to a second term in November.

Dates were also set for the 2021 board meetings which will be held electronically during the current COVID-related public health emergency. When public health conditions permit, meetings will resume in-person and alternate between Grossmont and Cuyamaca colleges. The Governing Board regular meetings will be held at 4:15 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month on January-August 2021, and on the second Tuesday of the month from September-December.

The district’s two colleges, Grossmont College in El Cajon and Cuyamaca College in Rancho San Diego, together serve more than 26,000 students.