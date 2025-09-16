Bradley Avenue homicide

East County News Service

September 16, 2025 (El Cajon) – Sheriff’s deputies from the Lakeside substation responded to a call reporting an assault with a deadly weapon at 1:35 a.m. They found a man suffering from traumatic injuries inside an apartment at 425 East Bradley Ave. in unincorporated El Cajon.

“Deputies immediately began CPR until paramedics arrived and assumed lifesaving measures. Despite their efforts, the man was pronounced deceased,” says Lieutenant Juan Marquez.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time, pending confirmation and notification of family members.

Sheriff's Homicide detectives are conducting an investigation, interviewing witnesses, and gathering more evidence. At this stage of the investigation, the motivation and circumstances of the crime are still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.