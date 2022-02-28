Printer-friendly version
February 28, 2022 (Laramie, Wyo.) - Matt Bradley hit a career-high equaling five 3-pointers and totaled a career-high 30 points to lead the San Diego State men's basketball team to a 73-66 victory at the Arena-Auditorium on Monday night.
Bradley was 10-of-20 from the field, including 5-of-9 from distance and hit 5-of-7 free throws, grabbed five rebounds and led the team with four assists. Also reaching double figures for the second game in a row was Trey Pulliam, who was 6-of-11 and knocked down two of five from the bonus distance, had five boards and three assists.
Bradley started the game 5-of-5, including 4-of-4 from distance and was in double figures with 7:08 to play before the half, helping the Aztecs to a 44-37 lead at the break. SDSU shot 53.6 percent (15-of-28) in the period and hit 10-of-14 threes (71.4 percent). Wyoming was nearly as hot, shooting 46.4 percent (13-of-28) and hitting on 8-of-17 three-pointers (47.1 percent).
In the second half, the teams cooled off, but SDSU (19-7, 11-4 MW) never relinquished its lead. Wyoming (23-6, 12-4 MW) trimmed its deficit to a single point with 2:14 to go, 65-64, but Nathan Mensah answered with a pair of free throws. The Cowboys again got the lead down to one with 1:20 to go, but Pulliam took over. He hit a floater in the paint and after an empty possession by the Cowboys, drove and scored on a layup to put SDSU up 71-66 with 15 seconds to go. Mensah, who finished with a team-high nine boards and six points, made two more free throws to ice the victory.
The Aztecs next game will be its final regular season appearance in Viejas Arena. San Diego State hosts the Fresno State Bulldogs on Thursday night at 8 p.m. with the game being broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
