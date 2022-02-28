Source: goaztecs.com

Video courtesy goaztecs.com

February 28, 2022 (Laramie, Wyo.) - Matt Bradley hit a career-high equaling five 3-pointers and totaled a career-high 30 points to lead the San Diego State men's basketball team to a 73-66 victory at the Arena-Auditorium on Monday night.

Bradley was 10-of-20 from the field, including 5-of-9 from distance and hit 5-of-7 free throws, grabbed five rebounds and led the team with four assists. Also reaching double figures for the second game in a row was Trey Pulliam, who was 6-of-11 and knocked down two of five from the bonus distance, had five boards and three assists.

Bradley started the game 5-of-5, including 4-of-4 from distance and was in double figures with 7:08 to play before the half, helping the Aztecs to a 44-37 lead at the break. SDSU shot 53.6 percent (15-of-28) in the period and hit 10-of-14 threes (71.4 percent). Wyoming was nearly as hot, shooting 46.4 percent (13-of-28) and hitting on 8-of-17 three-pointers (47.1 percent).

In the second half, the teams cooled off, but SDSU (19-7, 11-4 MW) never relinquished its lead. Wyoming (23-6, 12-4 MW) trimmed its deficit to a single point with 2:14 to go, 65-64, but Nathan Mensah answered with a pair of free throws. The Cowboys again got the lead down to one with 1:20 to go, but Pulliam took over. He hit a floater in the paint and after an empty possession by the Cowboys, drove and scored on a layup to put SDSU up 71-66 with 15 seconds to go. Mensah, who finished with a team-high nine boards and six points, made two more free throws to ice the victory.