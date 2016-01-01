BRAXTON’S CENTURY, VOL. 3: ROYAL HISTORICAL FANTASY

Braxton’s Century, Vol. 3 by J R Strayer Jr

Review by Pennell Paugh

June 22,2025 (San DIego) -- San Diego resident J.R. Stayer, Jr. has produced his third book in the Braxton Century series — a historical fantasy set in the late Victorian, Edwardian, and early 20th century.

Braxton, as Europe hurtles toward war and revolutions ignite across continents, possesses the foresight to shape the future. He builds wealth that rivals that of Elon Musk’s, all while navigating two world wars, secret intelligence networks, and the deadly schemes of those who would see him ruined. Being a prince, a financial genius, and a man of varied sexual appetites, Braxton lives an enviable life and eventually becomes King of the British Empire.

For those who revel in historical titans, your fantasies will be fulfilled.

Below is an excerpt from the novel:

“Prince Braxton watched the prime minister depart, then leaned back in a leather wingback chair by the marble fireplace. The fire’s faint glow danced across the walls, casting flickering shadows as he stared up at the intricately carved ceiling. His recent conversations weighed heavily on his mind. Sending them to war, he thought. I am their father, yet I am the one who must send them off. They embrace their duties as members of the royal family, but do they truly grasp what lies ahead? What will this war make of them? How will they return to us — if they return at all? My God. What will be left of them?

“A gentle touch roused him from his thoughts. He looked up [his wife’s] Valentina’s sparkling green eyes, her presence and soft smile filling him with a measure of comfort.

“’Darling,’” she whispered, “are you unwell? Perhaps you're simply weary.”

“A subtle smile tugged at the corners of Braxton’s lips, a fleeting expression that hinted at unspoken thoughts. “Maybe so, my love. I was thinking of the war … and how it might shape our family.”

“Valentina took his hand and eased herself onto the arm of his chair. “I understand,” she murmured, her voice gentle and low. “All parents across the empire bear this same weight.”

“… What if the king expressed his gratitude to the families of the empire for their sacrifices—for sending their sons to war?”

“Valentina’s face softened. “’That’s a splendid idea. Perhaps you should draft a statement for the prime minister to review and then present it to [the king] Dominic.’”

JR Strayve, JR was born to a nomadic military family, attending nine schools before entering college. Following service in the United States Marine Corps, he raised a family. It is here that he discovered his talent for “spinning tales,” regaling his children with spontaneous bedtime stories. Having a passion for history, he wrote the epic alternative historical series, Braxton’s Century.

This review of is of his third book of the series. Strayve’s first novel was and remains controversial: First Spouse of the United States, published in March 2019.