BREAKING BOUNDARIES, GROSSMONT COLLEGE DANCE CONCERT, SET FOR NEW PERFORMING AND VISUAL ARTS CENTER NOV. 18-20

Source: Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District

November 5, 2021 (El Cajon) - The Grossmont College Dance Department will stage its annual student-choreographed dance concert in the new Performing and Visual Arts Center (PVAC) on November 18, 19 and 20.

Titled “Breaking Boundaries,” the yearly fall-semester concert will highlight a variety of genres – including hip hop, ballet, jazz and tap – choreographed by Grossmont College dance majors.

The PVAC is a $44 million facility funded by East County voters through Proposition V, a $398-million bond measure approved in 2012 that includes a 390-seat performance hall for dance, theatre, and live music programs. It also houses the campus’ Hyde Art Gallery.

Tickets are $10 for the 7:30 p.m. concerts and are available on a pre-sale basis only due to COVID-19 restrictions, with cash-only transactions at the Grossmont College Dance Department in Building 24, Room 272 near the PVAC. Sale hours are 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m, Monday through Friday. The campus is closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day. Tickets must be purchased by 5 p.m. Tuesday, November 16. Seating is limited to ensure social distancing, so purchase tickets early.

Masks are required for all guests, as well as proof of being vaccinated or negative test results taken within 72 hours of the performance.

The annual faculty-choreographed dance concert, “Entrances and Exits,” held in the spring, is scheduled for April 28-30, 2022.

Further information is available by calling (619) 644-7766 or by emailing Kristine Johanns at Kristine.Johanns@gcccd.edu.

The Grossmont College Dance Department provides a supportive, nurturing environment for all students, from those seeking personal enrichment, to the professionally minded. The comprehensive dance curriculum prepares students for transfer to four-year institutions, while also providing the skills for immediate employment in the entertainment industry. With a focus on equity, inclusion and diversity, we prepare our students for artistic and academic success.

Grossmont College is “Transforming lives through Education” and has served the diverse educational needs of the region’s East County since 1961. With more than 150 certificate and associate-degree programs, Grossmont College provides workforce training, career development and transferable college-level coursework to its more than 16,000 students. For more information, visit www.grossmont.edu.