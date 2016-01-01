Brews & Bites event coming to Santee Oct. 18

East County News Service

Oct. 8, 2025 (Santee) -- There will be plenty of treats -- in the form of brews, boos and bites -- with no tricks in sight at this month's Santee Brews & Bites Festival Fundraiser.

The annual Brews & Bites Festival Fundraiser, a Halloween-themed night of live music, food and beverage samples for those ages 21 and up, plus opportunity drawings and costume contests, is set for 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 18, at the city of Santee's Town Center Community Park East.

Musical group BETAMAXX, an ultimate 80’s experience, will headline the event.

Proceeds from Brews & Bites benefits the Santee Teen Center, senior programs, recreational programming, special events, park improvements and the Recreation Scholarship Program, which assists qualifying Santee residents in participating in city recreation programs.

A pirate-themed add-on experience will also be available at the site, and is hosted by Deano’s Pub.

Town Center Park is at 550 Park Center Drive in Santee. Parking is available on-site but is limited. Guests are encouraged to walk, bike or use rideshare services.

The cost is $59.78 for general admission, $54.45 for military members and seniors ages 55 and better, and $38.50 for those who are designated drivers. The city is offering an add-on reserved table at a cost of $175.