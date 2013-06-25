'BRING HOME THE BACON' FOR RESCUED PIGS

Story and photo by Karen Pearlman Story and photo by Karen Pearlman

Aug. 15, 2025 (Guatay) – Horses of Tir Na Nog is going hog wild with its latest event.

The nonprofit equine rescue group, which also rescues other animals, is hosting a fundraiser, “Wine for Swine,” to support its pig rescue efforts.

The Aug. 23 event (for those 21 and older) will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cork and Stem, a wine bar and flower shop in Hillcrest.

As part of the fundraiser, attendees will get to enjoy a glass of house wine (or a non-alcoholic beverage) and a mini flower wrap. There will also be an opportunity drawing as well as a drive to collect blankets for the pigs.

Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased online at Wine for Swine! The last day to register is Monday, Aug. 18.

The organization is also seeking donations to support its rescue work to help those like the pig in the photo shown below and is still looking for donations of items for the opportunity drawing at the event.

Cork and Stem is located at 1035 University Ave., in San Diego.

Horses of Tir Na Nog provides a safe haven for more than 200 animals. Since it opened its sprawling 20-acre site 17 years ago, Horses of Tir Na Nog has provided sanctuary to hundreds of animals including all types of horses, goats, sheep, llamas, alpacas, pigs, dogs and cats.

It is the longest-operating equine sanctuary in the county, starting in 2003, becoming a 501c-3 nonprofit in 2005 and moving to its home in Guatay in 2008.