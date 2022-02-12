BROTHER ARRESTED FOR MURDER IN LAKESIDE

By Miriam Raftery

February 12, 2022 (Lakeside) – Bryan Luther Edwards, 27, has been arrested for the shooting death of his brother, Derek Maurice Edwards, 32, at their Lakeside home. Bryan was stabbed in the altercation with Derek and was transported to a local area hospital for treatment.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting at the residence in the 11100 block of Moreno Avenue in Lakeside yesterday around 4:30 p.m.

“When deputies arrived, they found an adult male who had been shot. Two uninvolved citizens were providing lifesaving measures to the man,” says Lieutenant Thomas Siever with the Sheriff’s Homicide unit “Deputies relieved the citizens until fire department personnel arrived. The man was transported to a local area hospital by ambulance. Unfortunately, he was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving.”

The Sheriff's Homicide Unit responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation. They identified the victim and notified his family of his death.

Detectives arrested Bryan at the hospital for murder. He will remain at the hospital under guard until he is medically cleared to be booked into jail.

The 11100 block of Moreno Avenue has been closed this morning during the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.