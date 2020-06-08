BRUSH FIRE ON HIGHWAY 94 IN JAMUL NEAR HONEY SPRINGS RD.

UPDATE AS OF 7:12 P.M.: The forward rate of spread for the Hillside Fire has been stopped. EB 94 at Rancho Jamul Dr. lanes blocked

East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts

August 6, 2020 (Jamul) - Cal Fire San Diego is at the scene of a 2 acre vegetation fire in the area of Hwy 94 and Honey Springs Rd in Jamul. Follow the #SpringsFire hashtag for more updates. Highway 94 at Honey Springs Rd. lanes are blocked due to fire. Please avoid area.

Cal Fire is also at the scene of a separate vegetation fire in the area of Hwy 94 and Hillside Dr in Jamul. Please avoid the area and follow the #HillsideFire hashtag for more updates.

Sign up for free East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts at the top right side of our homepage, and you can also receive our free weekly e-newsletter with top local news. You can also follow EastCountyAlert on Twitter for brief text alerts on your mobile phone.