BRUSH FIRE IN SANTEE CLOSES HIGHWAY EXITS

By Miriam Raftery

Photo by Rebecca Jefferis-Williamson

June 3, 2020 (Santee) -- A brush fire is burning near State Routes 125, 52, and Mission Gorge Road. A SIG Alert has been issued. The ramp from eastbound 52 to 125 is closed, Cal Trans and the CHP site report. ECM reporter Rebecca Jefferis-Williamson reports that the Mission Gorge offramp from 125 is also blocked. Avoid this area.

*** Update: all ramps have reopened.

