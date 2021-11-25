BRUSH FIRE IN SANTEE SPARKS EVACUATIONS; HOMES THREATENED

East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts

November 25, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – The #Magnolia Fire in Santee at Walker Preserve , 9500 N. Magnolia AVe., has burned 10 acres and has prompted evacuation notices, according to ECM reporter Rebecca Jefferis-Wiliamson.

The fire is spreading at a moderate rate, fueled by windy weather.

An evacuation warning has been issued to homes around Hill Creek School near Ramsgate Drive & Hillcreek Road. The Sheriff reports a temporary evacuation point is at Pathways Church (9638 Carlton Hills Blvd.)

Multiple fire agencies and aircraft are responding to the blaze. A strike team has been dispatched at Braverman and Magnolia.

If you receive an evacuation notice, don't delay. Close windows before leaving to prevent sparks from entering through screens.





