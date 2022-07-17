BRUSH FIRES IN NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGEE NEAR OTAY RESERVOIR

East County Wildfires and Emergency Alerts

Update 12:32 p.m.: Incident commander indicates the fire is now 40 acres. At least 10 aircraft have been assigned including helitankers, helicopters and fixed wing aircraft.

July 17, 2022 (Otay) – Multiple small brush fires totaling approximately 10 acres are burning southeast of Otay Reservoir, about 1.5 miles south of Otay Lakes Road.

The fires, collectively called #Border27Fire, are within the San Diego National Wildlife Refuge.

The incident commander has requested 10 additional fire engines and two water tenders, per scanner traffic. Air Tankers from Hemet have been dispatched to the scene.

