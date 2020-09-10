BRUSH FIRES IN SANTEE AND CAMPO: EVACUATIONS IN SANTEE

By Miriam Raftery

Photo by Laura Williamson

September 10, 2020 (Santee) -- A brush fire that started at 12:28 a.m. in palm trees along the riverbed in Santee at Mission Gorge Rd. and Fanita is just north of the State Route 52 and Highway 125 junctoin. The fire has prompted evacuation of homes on Willow Grove near Calton Hills, west of the GTM store, Mayor John Minto has advised ECM.

The fire has burned at least two acres, Sgt. M. Tingley with the Sheriff's Dept. told ECM reporter Rebecca Jeferris-Williamson, who is on scene.. A helicopter is dropping water on it, eight fire engines are assgined and additional resources are en route.

Carlton Hills Blvd. is closed between Mission Gorge Road and Carlton Oaks Drive.

Manuel Guerrero, who works for Kroeger Family Properties, was proactive protecting Carlton Oaks Plaza, where the Santee Library and more businesses are located. He turned on the sprinkler systems and was patrolling the property to put out any embers. (Photo, left, by Rebecca Jefferis-Williamson)

A second blaze, possibly sparked by the first, has broken out in the riverbed area behind the Santee library.

In Campo, the #CameronFire at Cameron Truck trail that started early this afternoon burned an acre but forward spread has been stopped as of 1:40 p.m.