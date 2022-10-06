BRUSH REMOVAL ON SR-78 FROM RAMONA HIGHLANDS ROAD TO SR-67 CONTINUES THROUGH FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14

SR-78 reduced to one lane with one-way traffic control

East County News Service

October 6, 2022 (Ramona) - Maintenance crews continue brush removal efforts on a 4-mile stretch of State Route 78 (SR-78) from Ramona Highlands Road to State Route 67 in Ramona from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 14, according to Caltrans. Crews will reduce SR-78 to one lane—one mile at a time—to minimize the impact to commuter traffic.

Highway workers with flags will be in place to direct motorists one direction at a time onto the single open lane. Pilot vehicles may also be used to escort traffic on the single open lane.

Drivers may experience delays up to 10 minutes depending on traffic queues and are advised to allow additional travel time to reach their destinations.

The work schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions, traffic incidents or other project related reasons.

Caltrans thanks motorists and community members for their understanding as crews perform this critical dry brush and vegetation reduction.

Please be Work Zone Alert if traveling in the area and watch for highway workers and moving maintenance equipment.

For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane, and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, and more, go to http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.