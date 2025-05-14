Building Hopes in the Golden State: How the New Federal Program Can Tackle Homelessness Among California Veterans

The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS New Hampshire returns to port at Naval Station Norfolk on May 7,2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alfred A. Coffield)

By Cristina Johnson

The noble sacrifices made by United States veterans have always been woven into the fabric of the nation.

Unfortunately, far too many of them continue to deal now with the profound challenge of homelessness or living without stable homes. Rising housing costs combined with various medical and mental health conditions have left thousands of people vulnerable to life on the streets.

Though meaningful strides have already been made -- with veteran homelessness dropping by more than 50 percent since 2010 -- the problem persists and still takes a drastic toll on roughly 32,882 veterans.

Addressing this concern, the federal government has taken a stronger and more coordinated approach by issuing an executive order just this past May to create a National Center for Warrior Independence.

Such an initiative mainly intends to provide shelter as well as comprehensive care and long-term support. However, beyond this, much more needs to be considered to make sure that the aid reaches those who truly need it.

Numerous veterans in California suffer from homelessness

Over the years, California has been home to one of the largest veteran populations in the country, with more than 1.3 million former service members residing there. Of these, almost 18,340 individuals live in communities within Sonoma County -- a reminder of the region’s strong connection to military service.

Yet despite this presence, homelessness remains a critical challenge for countless of them.

True to this, data indicate that as of 2022, nearly 10,400 veterans in the Golden State did not have their own shelters to live in. And regrettably, Santa Rosa and Petaluma -- both in Sonoma County -- logged the 10th highest number of unsheltered homeless veterans, which reached a total of 146.

For these affected individuals, these statistics are not abstract -- they represent lives in limbo.

Veterans experiencing homelessness often grapple with complex challenges that go beyond the lack of shelter, most notably due to untreated medical conditions that usually stem from prolonged toxic exposure.

Among the most pressing concerns is asbestos , a natural mineral that was once extensively used in myriad military infrastructure projects because of its extraordinary heat resistance as well as fireproofing capabilities.

In fact, the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Petaluma was one of those that utilized such, particularly during the army’s tenure from 1942 to 1971.

The Navy likewise relied on this material in constructing its ships and shipyards before the mid-'70s

However, what most people did not know was that once inhaled, asbestos fibers can build up in the lungs and cause debilitating diseases, such as mesothelioma, asbestosis and lung cancer.

And while the federal government has begun to address this crisis, sadly, so many have already been affected.

Between 1999 and 2017, California alone recorded 27,080 asbestos-related deaths , including 588 fatalities in Sonoma County.

At this point, authorities must realize that safe housing is the first step, but access to care and long-term support is equally vital.

New program builds a sustainable path forward

The creation of the National Center for Warrior Independence marks a significant milestone in how the nation responds to the ongoing issue of veteran homelessness.

Yet such a program’s mission goes beyond providing temporary housing -- it envisions a comprehensive model that integrates shelter with medical care as well as recovery programs and access to numerous other benefits.

In California, where demand is particularly high, the program aims to house 6,000 veterans by 2028 , thereby serving as a model that could eventually be replicated nationwide.

Yet turning this vision into reality requires more than good intentions.

Building a nationwide network of centers will demand strategic decision-making, strong local partnerships and even thoughtful resource allocations. From a broader perspective, there is a good reason to be confident in the ability of the Department of Veterans Affairs to manage large-scale programs, given its track record of administering massive claims submitted through the Honoring Our PACT Act

Approved in 2022, this bipartisan legislation seeks to expand the healthcare services as well as other disability benefits to veterans who developed ailments due to toxic exposure, such as asbestos-related conditions.

Fortunately, the program has started making progress, having already approved almost two million claims as of September 2025 and granted compensation amounting to more than $6.8 billion as of 2024. Overall, the VA has already received more than 2.93 million applications, including nearly 220,000 from California.

These figures highlight the scale of the need and likewise underscore why every new program must be designed with precision.

In this light, the National Center for Warrior Independence represents more than just another initiative -- it is a chance to finally provide stability in ways that are sustainable and far-reaching.

Achieving this, however, will require careful planning as well as mindful budget appropriation and effective execution of its mandate. By building on this foundation, the new center can positively transition from a concept to a lasting solution -- one that offers vulnerable veterans not only shelter but also the support they need to continue with their lives.

