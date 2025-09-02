Building together: local trades connect at Rams Hill Golf Cottages

Meet-and-Greet By Jennifer Sencion September 2, 2025 (Borrego Springs) - On July 31, Borrego Community Builders, in partnership with Skyline Construction, hosted a Subcontractor Meet-and-Greet in Borrego Springs to connect local tradespeople with a landmark hospitality project. The gathering brought together electricians, plumbers, painters, construction crews, and other skilled trades from Borrego Springs and neighboring desert communities, providing a direct link to upcoming bid opportunities for the Rams Hill Golf Cottages project.

Held in a collaborative setting, the event introduced the vision, design, and construction plan for four new Spanish Revival–style cottages—each approximately 3,600 square feet—designed to serve as short-term rental accommodations for golf guests. Each cottage will feature four guest suites flanking a central shared living and kitchenette area, accented with clay tile roofs, arched openings, plaster exteriors, and warm wood detailing that reflects the character of the desert.

“Rams Hill has always been committed to hiring local talent, and that includes subcontractors such as electricians, plumbers, painters, and other trades,” said Rodney Bruce, Rams Hill’s Director of Development and Construction.

“We’re looking for partners who take pride in their work, care about the community, and can help us deliver something special for Borrego Springs,” stated Bruce.

Jessica Torres, Project Manager with Skyline Construction, joined Bruce in sharing the construction schedule, which is expected to begin fall 2025 and be completed by spring 2026. Attendees had the chance to ask questions, exchange business cards, and learn how their craft could contribute to bringing the vision to life.

The event also underscored that this is just one chapter in a broader commitment to Borrego Springs. In addition to the cottages, Borrego Community Builders is preparing to construct sustainable, affordable housing for the local workforce—ensuring that growth at Rams Hill benefits the entire community.

“This project is more than construction,” Bruce added. “It’s an investment in our town, our people, and our future.”