Buon appetite! New Gino & Gianni’s Pizzeria by Mamma Mia in La Mesa offers artful and delicious dining experiences

By Heidi Hope

December 2, 2025 (La Mesa) - Gino & Gianni’s Pizzeria by Mamma Mia, a new pizza restaurant in La Mesa, evokes Italian ambience from delicious food to images of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel paintings on the ceiling.

As a huge pizza enthusiast, I appreciated the variety of pizzas on their menu. I savored the Mamma Mia Signature, consisting of Mortadella, Stracciatella drizzled with pistachio Cream. The slice was fresh and appealing, with a crunchy crust, mounds of cheese and generous helpings of meat. The pistachio cream melted in my mouth---delicious!

I was tempted to try all the slices displayed in the glass case, which included pizzas with mobster-themed titles (The Don, Luca Brasi, and Mob Ties) tying in with artwork depicting Godfather movie images and quotes on red walls.

There are pizzas with jalapeño peppers, Vodka sauce and hot honey, a Popeye pizza with spinach, and many more creative options.

They also have beers and wines as beverages along with pasta.

Additionally, I appreciated the engaging customer service of the people working there. I also loved one of the quotes decorated on the wall: “Feed me pizza and tell me I’m pretty,” making me feel more invited and attracted to the shop.

I would love to return to taste other slices of pizzas and explore how else these pizzas are created.

Gino & Gianni’s Pizzeria by Mamma Mia is located at 4231 Spring St, La Mesa, CA 91941, right next door to Mamma Mia Deli Market.

The deli and market offers Italian cheese and cured meats, pasta, Panettone cakes, candies, cookies, wines and more.

The new pizzeria is a nice spot for anyone craving a brand-new taste of pizza either for lunch or an evening out on a dinner date.

View the full menu at https://mammamiasd.com.